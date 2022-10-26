CHICAGO — The lawyer who rocketed to national fame representing cop turned convicted killer Drew Peterson has his sights set on a new job: Chicago alderman.

Joel Brodsky tells WGN if he wins a seat on the city council – and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is re-elected – his goal will be to “make her political life as horrible and miserable as possible.”

Brodsky is seeking the seat being vacated by longtime Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) as Tunney ponders a run for mayor. Brodsky – who never shies away from publicity – provided WGN with a copy of the campaign organization paperwork he filed with the State Board of Elections to demonstrate the seriousness of his bid.

Brodsky said he will begin gathering petition signatures but expects to have his candidacy challenged by democratic operatives. “I hope to make the ballot but you never know – these guys can get pretty vicious,” Brodsky said.

The Lakeview resident said he supports better training and pay for police and a return of law and order to Chicago.

“Government’s job is to help people who need it and then to really stay out of everyone else’s way,” Brodsky said.

Ald. Tunney has endorsed his longtime chief of staff Bennett Lawson as his successor.

Brodsky had his law license suspended in 2019 for what a complaint described as “a pattern and practice of unprofessional behavior including false allegations and inappropriate diatribes in pleadings.”

Although the two year suspension is over Brodsky has not sought to have his law license reinstated.

In May, an exclusive WGN Investigates report said Brodsky was considering breaking attorney-client privilege and finally revealing what he knows about the disappearance of Stacy Peterson. It prompted an emergency request by Will County prosecutors who received a gag order forbidding Brodsky from speaking about the case. Brodsky said he’d still like to finally help solve the mystery of what happened to Stacy Peterson and is waiting on an appellate court to decide his request to lift the gag order.

“I don’t want to run my campaign from jail,” he said.