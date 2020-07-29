Suspected serial killer charged in 1997 cold case murder of woman in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – A suspected serial killer has been charged with first-degree murder related to a 1997 cold case of a 39-year-old woman in Lake County.

Samuel William Legg III, 52, of Chandler, Arizona, has been charged following a multi-agency investigation into the death of Julie Konkol.

On October 23, 1997, Konkol’s body was discovered deceased behind an abandoned truck stop located on Old US 41 and Russell Road, in Russell.

Following an autopsy, Konkol’s death was ruled a homicide caused by asphyxiation by manual strangulation. Her case eventually went cold after all leads were exhausted.

In 2006, authorities said DNA collected from Konkol’s body linked to a 1996 homicide in Wood County, Ohio. In 2012, DNA matched again with a 1992 homicide in Manoning County, Ohio.

At that time the DNA was said to have been from an unknown male. Legg’s DNA was not logged in the DNA system because he had not been arrested in or convicted of a felony since collecting began, which resulted in the collected DNA samples being labeled as that of an unknown male contributor.

Picture of Legg from the 90s.

As DNA testing advanced, investigators tested it for a family link in 2018.

Through the course of the testing and investigation, Legg was deemed the primary suspect and authorities said his DNA was found to be a 1 in a 1,000,000,000,000 match as being the source found on Konkol’s body.

At the time of these homicides, Legg was an over the road truck driver primarily working in the Midwest and living in Ohio.

Legg was arrested in January 2019 by Medina, Ohio authorities related to sexual assault in 1997. In February 2019, Legg was charged with murder related to the 1992 cold case in Ohio.

In June 2019, he was found not competent to stand trial. According to the article, he will have to go through more evaluations before another determination is made.

On Wednesday, the Lake County State’s Attorney approved two counts of first-degree murder for Legg for Konkol’s death. His bond was set at $3,000,000.

“We are so thankful we were able to take the first steps of providing justice to Julie Konkol and her family,” said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. “We always strive to be the voice of those who cannot speak anymore and always stand with victims as their advocates to ensure they can achieve justice. Even if investigative leads on a case begin to go cold, we will never allow a victim’s case to collect dust on a shelf, our Cold Case Unit regularly looks at them in our relentless pursuit of justice for victims.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation – Chicago Field Office, Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, authorities in Medina County, Wood County, Lorain County, and Mahoning County Ohio, collaborated and worked closely together throughout the investigation.

Legg is currently being held in the Medina County, Ohio, Jail. He will eventually face extradition to Lake County on the charges of murdering Konkol.