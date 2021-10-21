Suspect shot by Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy in Bristol; police dog wounded

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a suspect during an encounter at a convenience store in Bristol.

Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright says the shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Benson Corners gas station on Highway 75.

The suspect who was shot was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

The Kenosha News reports a police dog was also apparently wounded in the incident and taken to a veterinary clinic.

Detectives are at the scene of the shooting.

