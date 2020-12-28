Suspect in Rockford mass shooting due in court Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The suspect who has been charged in a mass shooting Saturday in Rockford that killed three and injured three others will appear before a judge Monday.

37-year-old Duke Webb is facing three murder charges and three attempted murder charges following Saturday’s shooting at Don Carter Lanes.

Police said the victims, three men aged 73, 65 and 69, were unknown to Webb. A 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and 62-year-old man were injured in the shooting.

Webb is a U.S. Army special forces sergeant in Florida, and joined the Army in 2008. Webb was on leave Saturday when the shooting occurred.

Webb will appear in court this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.