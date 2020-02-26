Suspect in fatal Richard's Bar stabbing released after claiming self-defense: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police released a man who witnesses said yelled a homophobic slur at another man at a bar, before stabbing him to death.

According to witnesses, 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos was repeatedly slashed with a box cutter outside Richard's Bar in West Town late Friday night.

Police told the Chicago Tribune that the man suspected in the attack claimed self-defense. According to the police report, there is nothing to suggest that Paterimos was armed.

Family members are disputing claims that Paterimos was the aggressor.

"You want to think something like that can’t happen,” Dina Paterimos, the victim's sister, told the Tribune. “When something like this happens, you want it to be brought to justice.”

A police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

