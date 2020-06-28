Suspect in custody in fatal shooting at a Louisville park during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor

A suspect is in police custody after the fatal shooting of a man at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where peaceful protesters have been gathering to demand justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The suspect is at a local hospital, Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said.

The suspect — whose name was not released — was asked to leave the park several times during the protest due to his disruptive behavior, Schroeder said. The man had been arrested during protests in recent weeks, the chief said.

The shooting happened Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park, police said. A second shooting victim found at the Hall of Justice near the park was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release details on the person’s gender.

The initial calls of shots fired came in around 9 p.m., the police said, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the park attempted life-saving measures on the man who died at the scene.

Officers have cleared the park and secured the area so homicide detectives can conduct their investigation.

Police said protesters will no longer be allowed to stay in the park overnight but peaceful gatherings can continue during the day. No tents of any kind will be allowed.

“While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful, things changed last night when shots rang out,” said Louisville Sgt. Lamont Washington. “We continue to support the peaceful exercise of free speech. However, our primary focus must be on public safety.”

Mayor Greg Fischer said he’s “deeply saddened” by the violence.

“It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene.”

Taylor, an EMT, was killed in March after police officers forced their way inside her home. She was shot at least eight times when three officers forcibly entered her apartment to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the men announced themselves and returned gunfire when Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

Officers didn’t find drugs in her apartment when they entered, her family has said.