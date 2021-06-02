Suspect in custody after striking Mount Prospect man crossing street in wheelchair

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A suspect is in custody Wednesday night after police say he hit a man in a wheelchair with his car in Mount Prospect and fled the scene.

Police say a man was in a wheelchair while crossing Elmhurst Road (Route 83) south of Huntington Commons Road, just before 2 p.m., when he was struck by a black-colored Chevrolet. According to police, the driver did not stop and continued traveling southbound on Elmhurst Road with damage to its front end and windshield.

The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses described the car to police, and officers later located the driver in an apartment complex near Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street.

At this time, no citations or charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: