Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of 16-year-old in Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Police in Burr Ridge say they have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old boy.

Alex Hunt died after being struck by two different vehicles while crossing a busy stretch of road in Burr Ridge on Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened at 9:20 p.m. on Route 83 at Central Avenue, south of Interstate 55. Paramedics took the teen to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he died from his injuries.

“He was loving. He was caring,” Hunt’s aunt Kenyata Calvin said. “He had a beautiful smile. He was very mature for his age.”

Loved ones say Hunt loved to play sports and had dreams of serving in the military.

Alex Hunt (Photo courtesy of Kenyata Calvin)

“He had a bright future ahead of him and it was just taken away by someone who hit him,” Calvin said. “They didn’t even care enough to stop.”

The family says Hunt was staying with his dad and left to come back to see his mother on the South Side. According to police, the teen was walking across a busy stretch of Route 83.

According to Burr Ridge police, witnesses described two vehicles possibly involved in the crash: A dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-2018 Jeep which will have passenger side front end damage and a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2013-2015 Toyota, which may have front and right side damage.

Investigators are also looking for a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plates that was seen leaving the area, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burr Ridge police at 630-323-8181 or text information anonymously to 888-777 begin the message with the word “TIP” followed by “BRPDCRASH.”

Burr Ridge police is expected to hold a news conference around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning to release more information about the incident.