Sushi Station employee arrested after allegedly filming women in bathroom with hidden phone

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A sushi restaurant employee was arrested after a hidden cell phone used to photograph women was located in a bathroom.

Juan Sixtega, 23, of Arlington Heights, has been charged with unauthorized video recording and live video transmission after authorities responded to Sushi Station, located at 1641 W. Algonquin Road, on Saturday night.

Sixtega, an employee of the restaurant, is accused of recording multiple hidden videos by placing a hidden cellphone in a bathroom.

The person who found the cell phone contacted WGN News and said she found it in the woman’s bathroom.

Police said most of the victims have been identified, but evidence suggests there are more. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Rolling Meadows police at 847-255-2416.