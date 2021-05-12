Surveillance footage shows thief stealing car from Zion driveway as owner gets coffee

ZION, Ill. — Police are investigating after a thief stole a vehicle from family’s driveway in Zion this week.

It happened Tuesday morning after a man left his car running to grab coffee inside he forgot.

Surveillance footage shows the thief hanging around the corner while watching the victim. Once the father went inside, the thief made his move.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that keys left in vehicles are the biggest problem when it comes to auto thefts. The most recent report showed a steady increase from 2017 through 2019.

“We see this a lot in the suburbs, I think people in the city tend to be a little more safety conscience,” former FBI agent Phil Andrew said. “Once word gets out that you’re an easy make, that this is an easy place to take a car, word will travel.”

A daughter said no one in the family recognized the thief. The vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Altima with a broken driver’s side tail light still has not been found.

If you have any information, you can call Zion police at 847- 872-8000.