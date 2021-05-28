Surge of travelers expected this Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO — Nearly 1.8 millions Illinoisans are taking off for the holiday weekend, with air travel nearing pre-pandemic levels.

One important note, masks are still required at both O’Hare and Midway airports.

Some COVID-19 protocols are relaxed, but the city has still ratcheted up safety operations. They’ve installed hundreds of new hand sanitizer dispensers, social distancing markers and plexiglass barriers for workers.

Both Midway and O’Hare are expected more than four times the traffic they saw this time last year.