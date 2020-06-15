Watch Live
Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination
Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and lesbian people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. A ruling on similar protections for transgender people is expected soon.

