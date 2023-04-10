Carlton Weekly, a Chicago rapper who performed as FBG Duck, was shot to death in the Gold Coast in August 2020. | File photo

CHICAGO — A sixth person has been charged in connection to the shooting death of Carlton Weekly, who was a Chicago rapper known as ‘FBG Duck.’

A superseding indictment from the federal government was unsealed Monday, charging Ralph Turpin, 33, with participating in a criminal organization that murdered Weekly and ‘violently protected’ the gang and its territories on the South Side of Chicago, according to a press release from the US District Court of Northern Illinois.

A superseding indictment is an indictment where an additional charge is filed against a defendant after the original indictment is handed down.

In the original indictment, it alleges the O-Block gang engaged in numerous acts of violence, where they publicly claimed responsibility for them in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise.

Among the alleged acts of violence was the murder of Weekly, who was shot and killed in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood back on Aug. 4, 2020.

Turpin was officially charged with one count of committing murder in aid of racketeering and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

He joins Charles Liggins, Kenneth Roberson, Tacarlos Offerd, Christopher Thomas, and Marcus Smart, who all were also charged with committing murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to commit murder in the aid of racketeering — on top of federal firearms violations and assaults in aid of racketeering — in the original indictment.

The murder count in the indictment carries a minimum sentence of life in federal prison and a maximum potential sentence of the death penalty. One of the firearm counts is also punishable by a maximum potential sentence of the death penalty, while the other firearm count is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, with a maximum of life.

A detention hearing has been set for Turpin on April 12.