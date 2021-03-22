SUPER-Hi and NEEKA’s Acoustic Performance of their hit song, “Following The Sun”

Super-Hi and Neeka

Their insta handles are:

@weareneeka

@wearesuperhi

We’re ended the show with a new single from SUPER-Hi and NEEKA. Now, you might recognize the voice of one half of NEEKA, Katy Tiz had an insanely catchy song out a few years ago called ‘Whistle’ which we all got stuck in our heads. Well during lockdown Katy Tiz teamed up with her friend and fellow songwriter Negin to form NEEKA and is back with an amazing summer record called ‘Following the Sun’. She co-wrote it with her brothers George and Rick who form SUPER-Hi, they describe it as “a feel good summer record to escape to.”

This message is especially true in today’s world, where so many people feel trapped and unable to follow their dreams. ‘Following The Sun’ is optimism; it’s believing; it’s escaping.

SUPER-Hi, aka producers Red Triangle (George Tizzard & Rick Parkhouse from Bournemouth, UK) are recognised for writing and producing hits with artists like David Guetta, Charlie Puth, James Arthur, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alesso and Green Day, to name a few.

NEEKA (Negin Djafari & Katy Tizzard) are the singers and co-writers of ‘Following The Sun’ giving it that raw, honest vocal, reminiscent of Empire of The Sun, Milky Chance and in many ways Fleetwood Mac.