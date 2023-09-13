Thursday Morning Chill

Clear skies, light winds a perfect recipe for a cool morning—many areas away from the residual warmth of Lake Michigan see lows dip into the 40s early Thursday morning:

FORECAST THURSDAY MORNING LOWS

Summer-Like Warmth Stages Comeback

While still several days away, growing indications of 80 degree-plus temperatures returning to the area next week, as early as Tuesday for parts of the area, more likely on Wednesday

FORECAST TUESDAY HIGH TEMPERATURES

FORECAST WEDNESDAY HIGH TEMPERATURES

Temperatures to be near or slightly below normal through the weekend and into early next week before significant warming occurs Forecast temperature anomaly

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a state of emergency Tuesday night following the “catastrophic flash flooding and property damage”

Rain created several sinkholes in Leominster, Massachusetts, including one where several cars were swallowed up. CONTINUE READING

Lee Approaching New England

Source: Meteorologist Matt Devitt



Tropical Storm/Hurricane Watches have been hoisted in anticipation of Lee’s arrival—-this marks the first Hurricane Watch for coastal areas of Maine since 2008 (Hurricane Kyle)

Mediterranean cyclones, referred to informally as medicanes are occasionally observed over the Mediterranean Sea. The main hazards from such storms are life-threatening torrential rains and flash floods.

The death and devastation wreaked by Daniel in Libya pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also the vulnerability of a nation torn apart by chaos for more than a decade

Outside help was only just starting to reach Derna on Tuesday, more than 36 hours after the disaster struck. CONTINUE READING