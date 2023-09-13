Thursday Morning Chill
Clear skies, light winds a perfect recipe for a cool morning—many areas away from the residual warmth of Lake Michigan see lows dip into the 40s early Thursday morning:
Summer-Like Warmth Stages Comeback
While still several days away, growing indications of 80 degree-plus temperatures returning to the area next week, as early as Tuesday for parts of the area, more likely on Wednesday
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a state of emergency Tuesday night following the “catastrophic flash flooding and property damage”
Rain created several sinkholes in Leominster, Massachusetts, including one where several cars were swallowed up. CONTINUE READING
Lee Approaching New England
Source: Meteorologist Matt Devitt
The death and devastation wreaked by Daniel in Libya pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also the vulnerability of a nation torn apart by chaos for more than a decade
Outside help was only just starting to reach Derna on Tuesday, more than 36 hours after the disaster struck. CONTINUE READING