Friday will see mostly sunny skies and warm with a high of 92. It will be cooler lakeside. Low dewpoints, E 5-10 G15.

Friday night will be partly cloudy.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and showers possible. A 40% chance for rain in the morning and afternoon with late night thunderstorms possible. S 5-15 G25. High of 88.