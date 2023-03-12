Southeast winds Sunday morning will become southwest in the afternoon behind the cold front. Scattered snow showers, with some rain, will remain possible in Chicago Sunday evening. A few isolated snow showers are possible overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Chillier weather for start of work week.

Extended outlook calls for a return to chillier weather in Chicago for the start of the work week. Mostly cloudy on Monday with a high of 34 is about ten degrees below normal. The chill in the mid 30s continues on Tuesday with a bit more sunshine. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and highs getting back towards the normal of mid 40s. Thursday looks like the mildest day of the week with highs near 50 and a chance of rain. St. Patrick’s Day next Friday looks like a rain/snow mix is possible and high in the lower 40s.