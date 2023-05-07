Sunday’s forecast shows decreasing clouds, warmer & muggier. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. WSW 5-10 mph

High 85, record is 87.

Sunday night’s forecast shows showers and possible thunderstorms. NE 5-10 mph. Low mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cooler, especially lakeside. Chance of iso. showers/thunderstorms. NE 10-15 mph. High near 70, mid 60s lakeside.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for mostly sunny skies that return for the middle of the week. NE winds off the chilly lake waters deliver temps in the seasonal upper 60 and maybe a few 70s inland. More clouds and warmer for Friday and Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s with a chance of showers and t’storms both days.