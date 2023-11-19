Sunday: Sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds. ENE 5-10 mph. Air quality is moderate for today. High 55

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & not as cold. E 5-10 mph

Low near 40, colder in the suburbs.

Monday: Cloudy skies, a bit breezy & chance of afternoon light rain. E 10-20 mph. High 48

Extended outlook calls for a rainy Monday night and Tue morning commute. High temps Tue still in the mid to upper 40s with clearing skies in the afternoon. Wed/Thu both cooler and sunny with highs in the mid to low 40s.

