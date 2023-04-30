CHICAGO — Sunday’s forecast has increasing clouds and will be breezy & cold. PM rain at times likely. High: 45

Sunday Night: Rain/snow showers, gusty & cold. Low 37, colder in the suburbs

Monday: Cloudy, windy & cold for the season. Chance of AM rain/snow, PM showers. NW 20-30, G40 mph. High: 44

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine by Tuesday with temps back into the low 50s. Upper 50s and sunny skies for Wednesday. Back into to the 60s for Thu. That sun continues into the end of the week with highs Fri/Sat near 60.