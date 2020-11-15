Sunday Brunch: Focaccia Stuffing with Italian Sausage

Chef Mychael Bonner, from Di Pescara, Saranello’s, The Ivy Room and Tree Studios, joined Sunday Brunch to share his recipe for Focaccia Stuffing with Italian Sausage.

RECIPE:

Saranello’s Focaccia Stuffing with Italian Sausage

Yield: 1 large casserole

INGREDIENTS

¼ C olive oil

1 lb spicy Italian sausage

1 C carrots (small diced)

1 C celery (small diced)

2 C onions (small diced)

4 fresh garlic cloves (thinly sliced)

2 Tbsp fresh sage

1 Tbsp rubbed sage

½ Tbsp fresh chopped thyme

½ Gallon toasted focaccia

1 Quart turkey stock

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. In a large pan heat the olive oil.

3. Add the spicy Italian sausage. Using a spoon break it into small pieces and allow to brown on all sides.

4. Remove the sausage from the pan, leaving the oils in the pan.

5. Add the carrots, celery and onions and cook until soft. Approximately 5-7 minutes.

6. Add garlic and herbs and cook a few minutes more.

7. Add the focaccia to the pan and reserved sausage cooking until the bread begins to absorb the moisture.

8. Add the turkey stock, season with salt and pepper and cook until all the liquid is absorbed. Remove pan from heat

9. Transfer the contents of pan into a 9 X 13” oven safe baking dish.

10. Bake covered with foil for 10 minutes, and uncovered for an additional 10 minutes.