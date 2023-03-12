Chef Juan Alvarado, executive chef of the Hampton Social to make a delicious brunch food inspired by the restaurant’s coastal vibe.
RECIPE STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTION HERE OR DEMONSTRATION DETAILS:
Crab Cake Benedict with a side of corn
|Product/Item Description
|Amount
|Measure
|Cost
|Product/Item Description
|Amount
|Measure
|Cost
|Breaded Green Tomato
|2
|Ea
|5 minute eggs
|1
|Ea
|Power Green Portion
|1/2
|Ea
|Green Chili Hollandaise
|1.5
|Oz/fl
|Corn Side
|1/2
|Ea
|Baja Spice
|1
|tsp
|Crab Cake 2.5 oz
|1
|Ea
|Herb Salad
|2
|TBL
|Canola Oil
|1
|oz/fl
PROCEDURE:
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat with canola oil.
- Make sure the crab cake is breaded properly.
- Place crab cake in the pan and cook on one side until golden brown 1-2 minutes per side.
- Flip crab cake with a fish spatula and place in the oven until crab cakes are 140 F degrees.
- Place 2 ea breaded green tomatoes in the fryer, cook until golden brown, both sides, 1 1/2 minutes. Place in a sav-a-day tray.
- Fire 1/2 side of power greens and ½ side of corn – set aside.
- In a pasta bowl, place fried green tomatoes in the bowl shingled one on top of the other.
- Add cooked power greens on top of the fried green tomatoes in the middle of the bowl.
- Arrange corn side in a straight line from 12 o’clock to 6’ o’clock on top of the cooked power greens. Garnish the corn to spec.
- Place crab cake on top of corn in the center of the bowl. Slightly push down with your thumb to make a space to rest the 5 minute poached egg safely. Place a warm egg on top.
- Ladle 1.5 oz of green chili hollandaise over the egg and crab cake.
- Dust with baja spice, and garnish with herb salad.
|Product/Item Description
|Amount
|Measure
|Cost
|Product/Item Description
|Amount
|Measure
|Cost
|Canola Oil
|1
|Oz/fl
|House Salt & Pepper
|¼
|tsp
|Garlic Puree
|1/2
|tsp
|Cilantro chopped
|1
|TBL
|Corn Chili Mix
|2
|TBL
|Baja Spice
|1
|tsp
|Grilled Corn
|1
|Cup
|Queso Fresco, crumbled
|1
|TBL
|Parmesan Cream
|4
|Oz/fl
|Lime Wedges
|3
|ea
|Parmesan Cheese
|1
|TBL
PROCEDURE:
- Place a saute pan over medium high flame for 1 minute.
- Add canola oil, garlic puree, 1 TBL of the corn chili mix.
- Saute 1 minute, do not caramelize, adjust flame if needed.
- Add corn, saute 1 minute to heat corn, stir well with a rubber spatula, add parmesan cream. Adjust heat to medium high, heat until cream starts to simmer.
- Add salt & pepper mix, ½ tsp baja spice, ½ TBL cilantro, and 1 TBL parmesan cheese, and mix well. Squeeze 2 lime wedges on top and mix well.
- Before plating, check consistency to ensure cream is thick and reduced.
- Plate in a large soup bowl, wipe edges, garnish with 1 TBL corn chili mix, 1 TBL queso fresco, ½ TBL cilantro, and 1 lime wedge.
The Hampton Social also has locations in River North, Streeterville, Barrington and Skokie.
https://www.facebook.com/TheHamptonSocial/