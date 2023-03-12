Chef Juan Alvarado, executive chef of the Hampton Social to make a delicious brunch food inspired by the restaurant’s coastal vibe.

Crab Cake Benedict with a side of corn

Product/Item Description Amount Measure Cost Product/Item Description Amount Measure Cost Breaded Green Tomato 2 Ea 5 minute eggs 1 Ea Power Green Portion 1/2 Ea Green Chili Hollandaise 1.5 Oz/fl Corn Side 1/2 Ea Baja Spice 1 tsp Crab Cake 2.5 oz 1 Ea Herb Salad 2 TBL Canola Oil 1 oz/fl

PROCEDURE:

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat with canola oil. Make sure the crab cake is breaded properly. Place crab cake in the pan and cook on one side until golden brown 1-2 minutes per side. Flip crab cake with a fish spatula and place in the oven until crab cakes are 140 F degrees. Place 2 ea breaded green tomatoes in the fryer, cook until golden brown, both sides, 1 1/2 minutes. Place in a sav-a-day tray. Fire 1/2 side of power greens and ½ side of corn – set aside. In a pasta bowl, place fried green tomatoes in the bowl shingled one on top of the other. Add cooked power greens on top of the fried green tomatoes in the middle of the bowl. Arrange corn side in a straight line from 12 o’clock to 6’ o’clock on top of the cooked power greens. Garnish the corn to spec. Place crab cake on top of corn in the center of the bowl. Slightly push down with your thumb to make a space to rest the 5 minute poached egg safely. Place a warm egg on top. Ladle 1.5 oz of green chili hollandaise over the egg and crab cake. Dust with baja spice, and garnish with herb salad.

Product/Item Description Amount Measure Cost Product/Item Description Amount Measure Cost Canola Oil 1 Oz/fl House Salt & Pepper ¼ tsp Garlic Puree 1/2 tsp Cilantro chopped 1 TBL Corn Chili Mix 2 TBL Baja Spice 1 tsp Grilled Corn 1 Cup Queso Fresco, crumbled 1 TBL Parmesan Cream 4 Oz/fl Lime Wedges 3 ea Parmesan Cheese 1 TBL

PROCEDURE:

Place a saute pan over medium high flame for 1 minute. Add canola oil, garlic puree, 1 TBL of the corn chili mix. Saute 1 minute, do not caramelize, adjust flame if needed. Add corn, saute 1 minute to heat corn, stir well with a rubber spatula, add parmesan cream. Adjust heat to medium high, heat until cream starts to simmer. Add salt & pepper mix, ½ tsp baja spice, ½ TBL cilantro, and 1 TBL parmesan cheese, and mix well. Squeeze 2 lime wedges on top and mix well. Before plating, check consistency to ensure cream is thick and reduced. Plate in a large soup bowl, wipe edges, garnish with 1 TBL corn chili mix, 1 TBL queso fresco, ½ TBL cilantro, and 1 lime wedge.

The Hampton Social also has locations in River North, Streeterville, Barrington and Skokie.

www.thehamptonsocial.com

https://www.facebook.com/TheHamptonSocial/