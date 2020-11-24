Sunbeam recalls 940,000 crock-pots ahead of Thanksgiving due to burn risk

BOCA RATON, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Home appliance maker Sunbeam has recalled more than 940,000 of their 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers due to a burn hazard, according to the manufacturer.

The products were sold in the U.S. and Canada at Walmart, Target, and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 to $100.

Courtesy cpsc.gov

The recalled crock-pot can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked and may cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing,” Sunbeam said. “Consumers should contact Crock-Pot immediately to obtain a free replacement lid. Consumers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.”

The crock-pots were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

Sunbeam said they received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.