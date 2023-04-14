CHICAGO — The fifth annual Summer Smash Music Festival has announced their weekend lineup.

The 2023 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Festival will take place at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview on the weekend of June 23-25.

Kid Cudi, Future, and Playboi Carti will be the headliners for the 2023 Summer Smash Music Festival. But the list doesn’t stop there.

Vince Staples, Glorilla, Lil Pump, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, Famous Dex, among many other Hip-Hop artists. Summer Smash special guests include $uicideboy$, Lil Uzi Vert, and a mystery “Chicago guest.”

Tickets are now on sale. Payment plans are available. Ticket prices range from $275 to $1,199 for weekend passes.

The Summer Smash schedule, festival map, and single day tickets will be made available soon.

For more information on Summer Smash, click here.

For ticket information, click here.