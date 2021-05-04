Suburban Yorkville man charged with attempting to meet minor for sex

MORRIS, Ill. – A Suburban Yorkville man is charged with attempting to meet a 12-year-old for sex.

Morris police say a 23-year-old was arrested after the department says he tried to meet a girl for sex, the Morris-Herald News reports. Authorities allege that Ethan Kotlinski knew the person he was meeting was underage.

Police say the victim was actually 19-years-old and was posing as a teen, possibly in a sting operation.

Both allegedly held conversations with one another online for several months. Both parties agreed to meet for sex, police added.

Kotlinski is charged with traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

