Suburban woman receives 10 years after pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

ROSELLE, Ill. — A suburban woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday for pouring boiling water on her boyfriend who was sleeping.

On Jan 2., a video was posted on Snapchat showing Alexis Sykes, 23, of Roselle, pouring a pot of boiling water on her boyfriend in the apartment that they shared.

Following the incident, Sykes hid the victim’s car keys from him as the boyfriend described watching his skin fall off his arms.

The boyfriend was finally able to get his keys and drove himself to a local hospital where shortly thereafter, he was transported to Loyola University Medical Center Burn Unit — where he spent nearly two weeks.

Sykes went missing after the incident and was arrested in Okitbbeha County, Mississippi on Jan. 19.

On Feb. 2, her bond was set at $500,000. Sykes has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time. On Monday morning, Sykes entered an agreed plea to one count of aggravated battery by caustic substance.

She will be required to serve 85% of her sentence before being eligible for parole.