WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Uber driver has been found guilty after a woman was sexually abused in a vehicle upon arriving to her destination in 2020.

According to the States Attorney’s office, 35-year-old Ghazwan Alani, formerly from Palatine, was found guilty of attempted criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse for an incident that took place three years ago.

On May 19, 2020, a 23-year-old woman arranged for an Uber driver to bring her to a location in Elmhurst around 1:19 a.m. when upon arrival, Alani entered the back seat of the vehicle and sexually abused the woman.

Reports said that the woman was able to escape from the other side of the back seat after she kicked Alani. She then ran from the car, entered her destination and contacted the Elmhurst Police Department later that morning.

Alani was taken into custody September 1 that year after an investigation of forensic and DNA analysis led back to him.

His next court appearance will be August 3 for a pre-sentence report. He faces a penalty of up to seven years in jail.