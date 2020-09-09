Suburban students hold rally to reopen schools in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. — Hundreds of suburban parents and students rallied at Memorial Park in Wheaton on Tuesday, calling for area schools to reopen.

“This is all about the students and getting them back into the classroom where they belong,” parent Eric Brown said.

The rallying parents and students called for both in-person learning and the resumption of high school sports and activities. Signs at the event read, “Reopen District 303 high schools, 87% of students surveyed chose in-person learning.”

Students at the event echoed the survey’s results.

“Now is the time to provide in-person instruction to those who are prepared to return,” Wheaton Warrenville South senior Becca Hohenstein said.

“Our districts are capable of bringing us back into the building so that we can get the full experience that our schools are designed to provide.”

Organizers of the rally say they will continue to fight for the schools to reopen.

“When I see other states across the country open back their schools and sports, it’s hard for me to come to the realization that we haven’t come back yet,” student Jalen Brown said.

For one organizer, it’s a cause to bring things back to normal.

“We want our kids back in school now, we want them back in sports now, we want them back to normalcy now before it’s too late,” organizer Dave Ruggles said.