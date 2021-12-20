Suburban ski company banking on colder temps, snow after not being able to open

LISLE, Ill. — It’s been 280 days since there’s been measurable snow in the area — causing an issue for a ski company that makes their money from the wet stuff.

Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports, in Lisle, has not been able to open their doors for the season.

There are a few piles of machine made snow on the hill, but operations manager Chris Buehler said not even machines can compete with the above average temperatures the area has seen recently.

In December, temperatures have been an average of 7.5 degrees above normal.

“Normally this time of year we’d be open and getting the kids out of high school,” Director of Recreation Chris Buehler said. “Now we’re looking for maybe a shooting for end of December, early January for a partial opening — not even a full opening.”

Buehler said the temperatures have been more of an issue than the lack of snowfall. If it would stay cold enough — they could successfully coat the hill with their own snow.

Normally, the area gets its first measurable snow by Nov. 18. The latest it has ever been is Dec. 20 of 2012.

Buehler said they have been forced to open later in the season for the last few years and he’s hoping they can be in operation by the first or second week of January.