Suburban sex offender tied to skate park facing new charges

OSWEGO, Ill. — A convicted child sex offender is facing new charges tied to a skate park owned by his family.

Jeffrey Limacher, 50, was taken into custody on Thursday by members of the United States Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said he was previously required to register as a child sex offender, but his registration requirement had been fulfilled — meaning he is no longer required to report annually to a police department.

Limacher is still required to abide by the child sex offender restrictions and applicable state statutes. Police said it was also discovered that the business he was possibly associated with caters primarily to a clientele of adolescents and young adults.

WGN News was told his wife owns the Den indoor skate park in Oswego and he owns a media business next door.

Limacher is accused of photographing a child and communicating with a child without the parents’ permission.

He has been charged with one count each of child photography by a sex offender, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful communication with a child.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the case since Jan. 2020.