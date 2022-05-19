SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — A convicted sex offender is facing five felonies for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

Vincent Salvaggio, 55, of South Barrington, has been charged with solicitation, dissemination and two counts of possession of child pornography. Additionally, he was also charged with violation of the sex offender registration act for allegedly failing to disclose all of his social media accounts.

Police said he admitted on Tuesday to sending and receiving explicit images and videos of children as young as infants.

He is currently registered as a sex offender in Illinois for a 2010 conviction in North Carolina for criminal sexual abuse of an underage child.

Salvaggio’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.