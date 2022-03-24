LISLE, Ill. — A maintenance worker at a junior high school in Lisle was arrested after allegedly stealing prescription drugs from the nurse’s office.

Daniel Westerhoff, 26, of Lisle, is facing the charge of burglary from a school, which is a Class 1 felony.

Prosecutors believe Westerhoff entered Lisle Jr. High School’s nurse’s office on Sunday and unlocked the medicine cabinet. He is accused of taking prescription Adderall that was kept in the medicine cabinet for students.

Following an investigation by Lisle police, Westerhoff is accused of taking ten to twelve pills. He was arrested at the school on Wednesday.

His bond was set at $75,000.