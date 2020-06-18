Suburban school district gives out free books to 3,000 students

LOMBARD, Ill. — A group of west suburban teachers found an innovative way to make summer reading easier, and free, for students and their parents.

Summer reading programs have always been a staple for school age children, but with schools and libraries closed, one district is taking the books to the kids.

A drive-thru book giveaway at School District 44 in Lombard — all the bags of books were bought with grant money and created by reading specialists. Students from pre-K through 8th grade get up to 10 books depending on their age.

“So they are diversified. They are grade level appropriate and has much excitement and engagement in the reading,” Annetta Spychalski, director for grants and literacy, said.

The giveaway is important because it keeps kids learning throughout the summer. After missing in-class teaching for three months, teachers and parents want to make sure the students are up to speed when they come back to class.

“Books are replaceable. The time lost with our students is not. So we’re really trying to get ahead of the game and keep them engaged in reading all summer so that we don’t have that summer loss,” Spychalski said.

Luciano Porcaro knows how important reading is. His kids got books in Spanish and English.

“We’re trying to get a least one hour per day to keep them reading and writing and learning somehow,” Porcaro said.

One parent, Amy Norbot, said her daughter just learned how to read in kindergarten. She said it was nice to get some books that her daughter can read.

Challenging and encouraging students to learn especially during challenging times.

The drive-thru helped out 3,000 students and gave out 12,000 bags of books.

For more information about the book giveaway, visit sd44.org.