Suburban restaurant owners, mayors pushing back against governor’s indoor dining ban

PARK RIDGE, Ill. – The battle lines are drawn over the ban on indoor dining in several suburbs.

Restaurants across the area are pushing back, with some taking the fight to court.

In Park Ridge, Holt’s, Hay Caramba and three others are challenging Gov. Pritzker’s order, saying it lacks authority.

Meanwhile, a class-action lawsuit on behalf of 33 restaurants in McHenry County is being filed, challenging the governor’s order.

It comes as mayors in Orland Park, Morton Grove and Libertyville said they will not enforce Gov. Pritzker’s indoor dining restrictions.

On Thursday in response, the governor said there is help available.

“They should apply for a business interruption grant immediately,” Pritzker said.

He also chastised the muncipalities who are pushing back.

“There are leaders who understand what it means to lead and there are those who don’t,” Pritzker said. “There are people who, across the state, don’t want to do what’s right, that don’t want to stand up for the health and safety of there residents, but in fact stand up for loud constituency.”

Communities like Aurora and Naperville are asking to see the specific data tied to the spikes in COVID-19 in bars and restaurants.