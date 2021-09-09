Suburban priest reinstated following ‘unfounded’ child sex abuse allegations

CHICAGO — A suburban priest has been reinstated following child sex abuse allegations that surfaced last fall.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said following an investigation by state officials and their internal department, that Father David Ryan is returning to active ministry.

Ryan served at at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School in Lake Zurich. The allegations were tied to when he was an assistant executive director at Maryville Academy, located in Des Plaines.

“These have been difficult days and months for you as a parish. You have shown great patience as each jurisdiction completed its process. I thank you for doing so. Father Ryan has also suffered, as you well know, but he has offered that suffering freely, convinced of the need for us as a Church to keep our word that the protection and safety of our children remains the priority,” Cardinal Cupich said.

The allegations were reported to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and DCFS.

Father Jerome Jacob served as temporary administrator of Saint Francis de Sales Parish.