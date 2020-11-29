Suburban priest asked to step away from parish following child sex abuse allegations

CHICAGO – A suburban priest has been asked to step away from his parish following child sex abuse allegations stemming from when he was an executive at a youth academy.

Father David Ryan, a priest at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School in Lake Zurich, has been asked to step away by Cardinal Blase Cupich due to allegations of sexual abuse of minors approximately 25 years ago.

The allegations are tied to when he was an assistant executive director at Maryville Academy, located in Des Plaines. He reportedly became assistant executive director in 1985.

He was promoted to executive director in December of 2003, according to his biography on City Club of Chicago. City Club of Chicago lists him among their board of directors.

At the time, Maryville was serving 1,100 infants, children and youth with a staff of around 900, according to his biography.

Father Jerome Jacob, pastor of Saint Mary of the Annunciation in Mundelein, will serve as temporary administrator of Saint Francis de Sales Parish.

Cardinal Cupich said Ryan is fully cooperating with the investigation. The allegations have been reported to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and DCFS.

This is the second time allegations of child sex abuse have been announced by the archdiocese in the last six weeks. Last month, a retired priest, who was still affiliated with multiple Archdiocese of Chicago schools, was asked to step down.

Read Cardinal Cupich’s letter below on Father Ryan’s departure.