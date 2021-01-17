Suburban police investigating whether flurry of carjackings was connected

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Police in suburban Chicago are telling residents to be alert Sunday after people in the area were targeted for multiple carjackings over the last 48 hours.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, a woman walking near an apartment complex on the 400 block of East Bailey Road was approached by two guys in dark clothing. One of them had a gun.

The carjackers took her keys and drove off in her maroon 2018 Dodge Charger.

Not long after, her vehicle was spotted near Naper Boulevard and Ogden Avenue and police gave chase as they drove onto I-88, but dropped their pursuit, presumably due to public safety.

All of this follows similar reports out of Aurora and DeKalb County. A woman was eating her food in a Wendy’s parking lot on North Orchard Road around 4 p.m. Saturday when two guys pulled up in a black Ford Escape, forced her out of her car, shot her in the back and drove off in her vehicle, leaving her lying on the ground.

She was taken to a hospital in Chicago and is in critical condition – but is expected to survive.

Police said the black Ford Escape left behind by the suspects in the parking lot was also carjacked out of DeKalb County about an hour earlier.

The two suspects had seemingly also been involved in a separate police chase and a crash with two other stolen vehicles earlier in the day. Officers in DeKalb County had pursued them, but stopped for safety too.

Given the proximity of all these incidents, the possibility of them being connected is now under investigation.

Officials ask everyone to be on the lookout for the red Hyundai Santa Fe with the licence plate AE89203, and if you spot it to call 911.