Suburban police investigate after video shows boy being beaten



NILES, Ill. — Police in northwest suburban Niles and Park Ridge are investigating after a video circulated on social media showing a high school-aged boy being beaten.

Maine South High School officials said the video shows other high school-aged students using an inappropriate sexual phrase directed at the victim before hitting him in the back of the head.

“District 207 and its schools take matters like this very seriously, and if it is determined District 207 students were involved, first and foremost, it will be extremely disappointing behavior. Secondly, District 207 will do all it can to follow through with disciplinary action. As with all disciplinary issues, that information will not be released to the public,” an email sent to parents and students at Maine South said.

School officials said there is no tolerance for assaults or bullying.