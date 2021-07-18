Suburban mother, daughter bond over bucket list crossing skydive

ROCHELLE, Ill. – A Far Northwest Suburban mother and daughter found an unusual way to bond – jumping out of an airplane!

At Chicagoland Skydiving Center in Rochelle, 89-year-old Phyllis Brooks geared up for her first skydive after her 54-year-old daughter Amy Schneider came up with the idea.

“She calls and says, ‘Oh, mom. I have a bucket list. Will you go with me?'” Brooks said. “I said, well, OK. What is it? ‘Skydiving.’

Without hesitation, Brooks agreed. The dynamic duo threw fears (and caution) to the wind after facing challenges in their lives, including a once-strained relationship. Schneider’s health issues, severe stomach problems and lung cancer brought them back together, however.

NEXT: Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention attracts thousands to Rosemont

“I want to do this,” Schneider said. “I don’t know how long I’m going to be here. How long she’s going to be here. I just wanted to do something with her.”

With big smiles, the moment came. Sixty seconds of adrenaline-filled falling in the sky followed a peaceful landing and an unforgettable memory.

“I was so scared but it was the best,” Schneider shared. “Did you like it?” she asked her mother. “Oh yeah!” Brooks replied.

“I think that if you really want to do something,” Brooks added, “go ahead and do it.”

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.