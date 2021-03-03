Suburban man sentenced to 12 years for conspiring to provide material to ISIS

CHICAGO – A north suburban man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

Joseph Jones, 38, of Zion, advocated on social media for violent extremism in support of the terrorist group. In 2015, Jones began meeting with undercover FBI employees and individuals who, unbeknownst to him, were cooperating with authorities.

In 2017, Jones furnished cell phones to one of the cooperating individuals, believing the phones would be used to detonate explosive devices in ISIS attacks overseas.

Courtroom sketch of Jones

In April of that year, Jones drove with a cooperating individual to O’Hare, with the understanding that the cooperating indidivual would be traveling to Syria to fight with ISIS.

A co-defendant, Edward of Schimenti, 39, of Zion, was also convicted Wednesday of the same conspiracy charge.

The pair were arrested in April 2017. At the time, photographs released by the FBI appeared to show Jones and Schimenti holding an ISIS flag while standing in front of the sign for the Illinois Beach State Park.

Schimenti was also convicted of making false statements to the FBI. His sentencing is set for April 9.