WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban man spotted with a Molotov cocktail during the riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday. Three of the years were due to hundreds of child porn images detectives uncovered during their terrorism investigation.

Christian Frazee, 27, of Lombard, pleaded guilty Wednesday and was subsequently sentenced to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On June 1, 2020, Frazee was spotted by a Lombard officer dressed in all-black, with a baseball bat in his bag, carrying a Molotov cocktail and a lighter. Additionally, he was found with a a butane torch and seven other lighters.

Frazee was taken into custody and was charged with one count of possession of an incendiary device and one count of attempted terrorism. Throughout the investigation, police uncovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

He pleaded guilty to the child pornography charged, which was three years of his sentence, and to one count of conspiracy to commit terrorism, which was seven years of his sentence.

Frazee will also be required to register as a sex offender.