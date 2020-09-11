Suburban man plans surprise engagement at London House Chicago for front line worker girlfriend

CHICAGO — A suburban couple got engaged Thursday evening at London House Chicago.

Kayla Kennelly and Zach Lefevre, from Elk Grove, have been dating for six years. For more than four of those years, Lefevre was the executive chef at Rack House Kitchen and Tavern in Arlington Heights. However, due to COVID19, the restaurant closed and Zach lost his job.

Kennelly’s been working extra hours as a nurse at Loyola University Medical Center since the pandemic hit, so Lefevre wanted Thursday night to be special.

With champagne and a ring, he got down on one knee atop the London House hotel and proposed to her. She said “yes.”

“I thought this was a great opportunity to give back to her in a way, and highlight what she does, because it’s not everyone’s cup of tea to go into work in these uncertain times,” Lefevre said.

The hotel gifted the couple the iconic location as a way to give back to those impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s been a crazy last couple of months,” Kennelly said. “It’s been just insane dealing with the influx of patients and coronavirus in general, in just our own lives, just going to work every day and not knowing what it’s going to be, and what challenges you’re going to face. But it’s been better having you there.”

And now, the couple is looking forward to 2021 and planning their wedding.

Lefevre took a part time job in March at a grocery store, he’s been promoted to full time.

Despite the rain, the two had a wonderful night.