Suburban man gifted new truck after driving his Nissan Frontier over 1 million miles

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. – A suburban truck driver received a new set of wheels after logging over 1,000,000 miles in his Nissan Frontier.

Brian Murphy has spent more than half of his life looking out his front windshield, canvassing Illinois roads as an independent delivery truck driver.

“On average, 12 to 13 hours a day,” Murphy said.

He is fine with it and said it was all part of the plan. The day he picked up his Nissan Frontier at a Crystal Lake dealership, he told the employees he was going to get a million miles out of hit.

12 years later, he hit 900,000. And then this January, the odometer rolled past 1,000,000 miles.

The million miler immediately became a Nissan icon.

“Once we found out there was a million mile vehicle out there, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to meet Mr. Murphy and get a sense of who he was and what he did for a living and how he put all those miles on the vehicle,” said Regional Nissan VP Craig Keeys.

So what did they do? Hand him the keys to a brand new one.

“I was shocked,” Murphy said. “Smells great and looks perfect. Too nice to use for work really.”

An upgrade, worth every mile.