LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A College of Lake County student has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly tearing down a Pride flag and attacking two CLC staff members.

On June 15, officers were dispatched to College of Lake County’s Grayslake campus. Police allege student Jason May approached a staff member while they were at their desk and tore down a Pride flag the employee had hanging behind them.

May allegedly struck the employee and another staff member who attempted to intervene as he attempted to take the flag.

On June 17, May was taken into custody and has been held on a $50,000 bond. Prosecutors said they sought a bond of $150,000, but it was denied.

“This was an unprovoked attack not only on the CLC employees, but also on the LGBTQIA community. It is important to point out that this offender went out of his way to enter the workspace of the CLC staff so that he could pull down the Pride flag which proudly represents tolerance, love, and equality,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

May’s next court date is scheduled for July 20.