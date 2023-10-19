LOMBARD, Ill. — A man from Lombard is facing hate crime charges for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening to shoot two Muslim Men.

According to police, 46-year-old Larry York is facing two felony counts of hate crime.

Court documents state that one of the victims arrived at West Point Apartment Complex to meet a friend when York approached his vehicle and asked him what he was doing there.

York allegedly began swearing at the victim and telling him he did not belong in this country and to leave.

Police said York allegedly punched the man’s car window then walked to the lobby when then the second victim exited the elevator.

It is alleged that York began to swear at the second victim and threatened to beat him. While one of the victims was sitting outside on the bench, York lifted the opposite end of the bench causing the man to fall on the ground.

It is further alleged that York told the two Muslim men he called four of his friends to shoot them.

During the incident, police said York threated the men by saying “F**k you f***ing Muslim motherf******s. This is America. Get the f*** out of here. I’ll shoot you, motherf******s, get out of here.”

York was taken into custody the following day and was charged accordingly. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2.