Suburban man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 6-year-old dies from beating

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A man was charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly beat his girlfriend’s child so badly the 6-year-old boy ended up on life support and died.

Tracy Thomas Jr., 34, of Round Lake Beach, was arrested after he turned himself into police last month. Thomas Jr. was initially charged with aggravated battery, but a first-degree murder charge was added after an autopsy came back.

Police believe the 6-year-old boy of Thomas Jr.’s girlfriend was in his care at the time. The boy was beaten so badly, he was placed on life support and later died.

Thomas Jr.’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. His bond has been set at $500,000.