CHICAGO — A suburban man accused of firing a handgun in a vacant Chicago park remains in custody.

29-year-old Alexander Podgorny of Woodridge faces five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said officers arrested Podgorny at an Englewood park at 3:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a shotspotter alert.

The Chicago Sun Times reports police recovered five firearms and ammunition in Podgorny’s vehicle as well as handwritten notes about recent mass shootings, a hatchet and pruning saw.

Podgorny is being held on $300,000 bail.



