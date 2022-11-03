FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Homewood-Flossmoor High School students are scheduling a walkout Thursday in support of a student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student earlier this week.

Attorney Stephanie White and mother of the 17-year-old student who was allegedly assaulted, held a press conference against the school administrators Wednesday, for their lack of action in the incident.

White says sexual violence is an ongoing problem for the school. District officials declined to speak but said they said they value student voice and are working with police maintain a safe walkout.

The walkout is scheduled to be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at Flossmoor High School.