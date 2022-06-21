WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban drug dealer was sentenced to nine years in prison after a man overdosed on fentanyl in 2019.

Adam Roser, 38, of Lisle, pleaded guilty earlier in the month to drug induced homicide. He has remained in custody since Oct. 15, 2019.

On Aug. 3, 2019, 19-year-old Andrew Sasnau was found dead in his parents’ living room. Police learned that the day prior, Sasnau purchased a heroin and fentanyl mixture from Roser.

Roser was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday.

He will be required to serve 75 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.