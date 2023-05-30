ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A driving teacher is facing 13 counts of sex abuse after allegedly abusing one of his students in 2021.

Paul Bocska, 56, of St. Charles, was taken into custody last week. He’s facing eight counts of criminal sexual assault and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors allege Boscka had sexual contact with one of his students, who was a minor, at Drive Now Driving School, located in the 100 block of North Second Street.

His bond was set at $50,000. Boscka posted $5,000 and he was released.

Anyone with information should call police at 630-377-4435.